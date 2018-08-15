Some evacuation levels near the Miles Fire downgraded

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Residents around the Miles Fire burning in Jackson County were told some evacuation levels were being downgraded.
The Miles Fire started on July 15 after a thunderstorm passed over the area. Since then, it has grown to cover 45,606 acres. The fire was 15% contained at the time this article was published.
On August 15, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re reducing some evacuation levels near the fire. The affected area includes only a few homes, plus uninhabited areas.
This reduction means all homes in the Prospect area are now under Level 1 (be ready) notices.
The following is a complete and updated list of evacuation zones associated with the Miles Fire:
Level 3 “Go”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, 8800-block and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses.
Level 2 “Be Set”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, 5700-block; West Branch Elk Creek Road, upper section (uninhabited).
Level 1 “Be Ready”:
Trail: Highway 62, 26300 through the 31600-block (odd numbers only); Elk Creek Road, from Highway 62 through the 1600-block; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block; the uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road, including Morine Creek Road, Buck Rock, and the upper Lewis Creek drainage; Takelma Drive, all addresses; Cole M. Rivers Road, all addresses; north side of Lost Creek Lake (uninhabited, accessed by Takelma Drive).
Prospect: Lewis Road, all addresses; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, all addresses; Shelly Lane, all addresses; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Refer to the interactive fire map to check a specific address for evacuation status: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C . For preparedness information and to sign up for Citizen Alert, go to www.rvem.org .
Information regarding the fire is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/ . Public fire information is available by phone at (541) 474-5305 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.