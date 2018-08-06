Some evacuation notices downgraded near Taylor Creek Fire

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 6 at 12:34 p.m. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Enough progress was made fighting the Taylor Creek Fire burning in Josephine County for some evacuation levels to be downgraded.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at noon on August 8, Level 2 (be set) status be lowered to Level 1 (be ready) for residents in the Pickett Creek Road area including secondary roads off of Pickett Creek Road.
The Level 1 status will remain in effect until the end of fire season.
Areas north of the Taylor Creek Fire burning 10 miles west of Grants pass remain under Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices, according to the Fire Response Map, available HERE
For further updates, citizens can sign up for the Josephine County emergency notification system at http://www.rvem.org
The Fire Information Center can be reached between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 daily at 541-474-5305.