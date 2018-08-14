Some evacuation notices downgraded near the Miles Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Residents around the Miles Fire burning in Jackson County were told some evacuation levels were being downgraded.
The Miles Fire started on July 15 after a thunderstorm passed over the area. Since then, it has grown to cover 45,150 acres. The fire was 12% contained at the time this article was published.
On August 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re reducing some evacuation levels near the fire. The affected addresses are in the area of Elk Creek Road, Highway 62 and the dam at Lost Creek Lake.
The following is a complete and updated list of evacuation zones associated with the Miles Fire:
Level 3 “Go”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, 5700-block and above; West Branch Elk Creek Road, upper section (uninhabited); Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; north side of Lost Creek Lake (uninhabited, accessed by Takelma Drive).
Level 2 “Be Set”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, 1600-block; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block; the uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road, including Morine Creek Road, Buck Rock, and the upper Lewis Creek drainage.
Prospect: 4000-block Lewis Road; Ulrich Road, 2500-block.
Level 1 “Be Ready”:
Trail: Highway 62, 26300 through the 31600-block (odd numbers only); Elk Creek Road, from Highway 62 through the 1200-block; Takelma Drive, all addresses; Cole M. Rivers Road, all addresses.
Prospect: Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block; Shelly Lane, all addresses; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Refer to the interactive fire map to check a specific address for evacuation status: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C . For preparedness information and to sign up for Citizen Alert, go to www.rvem.org .
Information regarding the fire is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/ . Public fire information is available by phone at (541) 474-5305 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.