Some House Dems work to block arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — A group of progressive House Democrats is working to block an arms sale to Israel. That sale involves $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons.
The Biden administration reportedly notified Congress of the sale before violence between Israel and Hamas erupted recently, which has made the sale more controversial than usual.
Objections to the sale are unlikely to go anywhere because countries like Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Israel undergo an expedited review process for arms sales. That process is scheduled to end Wednesday, making it too late to intervene.
The sale also represents a fragment of U.S. military support to Israel. The U.S. is committed to provide $38 billion in military aid to Israel between 2019 and 2028.