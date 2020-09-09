Some Josephine Co. students back in classroom

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — “They gave hugs, they gave kisses, masks on and then we brought them into the building,” said Jessica Durant, Three Rivers School District.
First day of school jitters happen every year, a pandemic is no exception.
“Getting to know each other… building that sense of community,” said Durant.
Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade were back in the classroom on Tuesday for the Three Rivers School District.
Director of Elementary Curriculum Jessica Durant says the day was about helping students get acclimated to a new learning environment.
“Desks are 6 feet a part. Even things such as lunch and breakfast, those are in the classroom and then we sanitize desks and then get into the learning and instruction,” she said.
Grants Pass School District 7 kicked off the school year online for students in 4th grade and above.
Kindergarten through 3rd grade is back in the classroom next week.
“I think there’s a lot of nerves even for the kids. I helped both my daughters, one in middle school and one in high school, log into their first live classes this morning,” said Kirk Kolb, superintendent Grants Pass School District 7.
Kolb says students focused on learning the digital platform ‘Canvas’ and greeted peers in their virtual zoom classrooms.
“I think a lot of the teachers are learning to master the new technology and the kids are picking this up real quickly,” said Kolb.
Although school may look and feel different this year, both districts say they’re couldn’t be happier to be back.
“We’re so excited to have kids back in the building,” said Durant.
“We look forward to the day where we can all be back at school all day every day,” said Kolb.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.