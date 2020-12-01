Some Marin County students return to classrooms

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – A Bay Area school district reopened its doors Monday morning after maintaining a certain level of COVID infection rate.
Parents and their children were making their way to schools in Marin County, the last in the Bay Area not in the Purple Tier, or those areas with the highest or “widespread” COVID infections and under the tightest restrictions.
Marin County is one level below on the four-tiered system, in the Red Tier with “substantial” spread and has been able to avoid restrictions such as curfews.
All elementary and middle schools reopened in Marin County on November 30 with certain rules for students and parents.
Some parents were anxious about allowing their kids to go back to school in person but had hopes that it would be a good first step. One of those parents is Brian Fleck. He said, “I don’t know if there’s a right or a wrong way. Obviously, it’s going to be a little bit tough if we have meetings because one of us actually has to go and pick up the kids and make sure we can pick them up in time. Hopefully, this is a good start, we don’t know.”
Governor Gavin Newsom warned another stay-at-home order for most of the state could come as soon as “the next day or two” as COVID-19 cases surge.
With ICUs across the state on track to reach capacity by mid-December, Newsom said he will not hesitate to announce more restrictions similar to March’s stay-at-home order for the 51 (out of 58) counties, currently on the state’s highest “Purple Tier” level.