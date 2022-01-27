Some McLoughlin Middle School classes move online due to COVID-related staffing shortage

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some students at a Medford middle school are being told to stay home for classes this week due to staffing issues.

McLoughlin Middle School said 8th-grade teams 81, 82, and 83 will be moving to online learning Thursday and Friday.

The school said COVID-related issues coupled with staff shortages prompted the decision.

“We know this is an inconvenience and challenge for many families and for that we deeply apologize,” Principal Kalin Cross said. “This decision is based on student safety and our ability to provide proper supervision for our students.”

The school expects the 8th-grade cohorts to return to in-person learning on Monday.