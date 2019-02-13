Some Medford residents complaining about “suspicious” visitors

MEDFORD, Ore. — East Medford residents are complaining about some suspicious visitors
coming to their doors.
Police say they’re looking for more information about two men who may or may not be Century Link employees.
One of the homeowners told NBC5 News the men came to her door multiple times ringing the door bell and using vulgar language.
“Did they have a valid purpose for being there? Are they century link employees. And if not, is there something we need to look into?,” said Lt. Justin Ivens, Medford Police Department.
Police say they’ve reached out to Century Link to find out if the employees work for the company, but have yet to hear anything back.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.
