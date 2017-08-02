Some Oregon hotels to pay customers for eclipse cancellations

Salem, Ore. – 10 Oregon hotels have reached settlements with the Oregon Department of Justice after consumer claims alleging the hotels raised their rates or canceled reservations ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse.
A KGW investigation found some Oregon hotels increased room rates once they caught on that people were coming for the eclipse.
The Statesman Journal reports each hotel has reached different agreements with the DOJ, but they all include a $500 kick-back to customers who had their reservations canceled.
The DOJ said they’ve been getting complaints of hotels doubling and even tripling rates for rooms during the eclipse.
The following hotels reached agreements with the DOJ:
- America’s Best Inn & Suites at 1014 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- Liberty Inn at 4990 NE Logan Road in Lincoln City
- Palace Inn and Suites at 550 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- Sailor Jack’s Oceanfront Inn at 1035 NW Harbor Ave. in Lincoln City
- Quality Suites at 5188 Wittenberg Lane NE in Keizer
- The Grand Hotel at 201 Liberty St. SE in Salem
- Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 251 Airport Road SE in Albany
- Motel 6 Madras at 1539 US Highway 97 in Madras
- Stafford Inn at 1773 NE Third St. in Prineville
- Super 8 Motel at 250 Campbell St. in Baker City