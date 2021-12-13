Some Oregon ski resorts open for the season

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Mt. Hood Meadows officially open for the 2021-2022 season on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The resort said it will open the south-side lifts from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daisy, Easy Rider, Buttercup and the Balloon Carpet will be open, which offers skiing and snowboarding at both beginner and intermediate levels. On its Instagram account, Mt. Hood Meadows praised mother nature for dumping two feet of snow on the resort since Wednesday with the potential to drop another couple of feet through the weekend.

“If we do open Sunday or Monday, we plan on remaining open for the season, adding more terrain as we are able (Mt. Hood Express and Shooting Star would be the next priorities),” the resort said earlier in the week. Related: Check the Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s website for updates on our local ski slopes. In addition to the slopes, at least one terrain park is expected to open: Fireweed. There will be eight to ten features open for park enthusiasts, Mt. Hood Meadows said in a press release.

However, Fireweed is a limited opening so only the main and Sunrise lots will be open for parking. The resort is expecting that Hood River Meadows and Nordic will open later in the week. There is not yet overnight RV parking.

Restaurants will be operating as the resort returns to indoor dining. Masks are required indoors except while seated and eating or drinking. Masks are also required while riding the shuttles, but not outdoor in lift lines.

For more information and tickets, rentals and lessons, visit the resort website at SkiHood.com.

Timberline Lodge also posted to its social media that it was also opening Dec. 12. It said it would be operating the Bruno, Pucci, Molly’s and the Jeff Flood Express areas from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Another favorite winter sports destination, Skibowl, is open for tubing. Reservations are required. Skibowl said it will start welcoming skiers on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, you can visit Skibowl’s website.

Mt. Bachelor in Central Oregon announced Friday it plans to open its beginner lift Little Pine on Monday, Dec. 13.

“Stacked storms, cold temps, and a bustling Mountain Operations team are all working in harmony to get the lifts spinning and opened up for our 63rd Season,” the resort wrote.