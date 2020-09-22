Some Oregonians report problems with FEMA assistance

Kait Smith has been frustrated with a lack of answers from agencies like FEMA. She lives in a small community called Elk Prairie near Molalla on the border of Clackamas and Marion counties.
Smith said the fire was threatening homes in her neighborhood and posted a plea for volunteers on Facebook. About a hundred people showed up and saved the community. Now, Smith has been trying to help her neighbors navigate the FEMA process, but said it’s been a “bureaucratic nightmare” with applications repeatedly being denied.
“So, the way that I felt that I could give back to my community is [to] help them navigate the FEMA process because it is a bureaucratic nightmare,” Smith explained. “Just let me fight the fire again, I mean honestly like that was easier than dealing with FEMA, dealing with trying to contact the senator’s office, trying to contact the county, it has been hell. It has been worse than fighting the fire.”
Smith added, “Even if that is inaccurate and for some reason, we’re doing it wrong, we’ve begged for an actual FEMA resource coordinator and have received no response.”
According to FEMA, there’s a response team in Oregon. But some people think that’s not enough.