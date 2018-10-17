Some people living near the Klondike Fire can return home

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Some evacuation levels have been eased near the Klondike Fire.
Curry County Sheriff John Ward said Level 3 (go) evacuation levels on the north side of Agness Road from Spud Road to Coon Rock Bridge are now at a Level 2 (be set.) Evacuations are still in place for people in Agness, after the Klondike Fire roared back to life over the weekend.
An infrared flight Monday night mapped the Klondike Fire at nearly 173,000 acres. That’s an increase of about 5,500 acres since Saturday.
Crews will continue to tackle spot fires and conduct road repair and hazard removal.
You can view the latest updates for the Klondike Fire here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5998/48676/