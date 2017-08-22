Some residents near Chetco Bar Fire allowed to return home

Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – The mandatory evacuation level for some areas near the Chetco Bar Fire has been reduced.
The following information was issued by the USFS on August 22, 2017 at 1:00 P.M.
All residences within the fire affected area starting at Cape Ferrello Road and Carpenterville Road north to Pistol River and east and west off Carpenterville Road will be allowed to return to their homes (see Level 2 Interactive Evacuation map)
All residents that live in this geographic area are asked to present their picture identification to Curry County Sherriff’s Office Staff members to receive re-entry materials. Residents can pick up the re-entry materials at either the Riley Creek Evacuation Center at 94350 6th Street, Gold Beach, Ray’s Market 906 Chetco Ave in Brookings, Oregon, or re-entry points.
Two re-entry points have been established at Carpenterville at Rainbow Rock Road or Pistol River/Hwy 101. Residents will present the materials received from the Sheriffs office at established re-entry points.
Residents should remain prepared in the event the evacuation levels change and residents should not return any large animals home at this time.
The Chetco Bar Fire has burned an estimated 98,000 acres within miles of Brookings.
788 personnel are working to suppress the fire.