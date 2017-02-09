Home
Some residents of Dunsmuir urged to evacuate ahead of floodwaters

Dunsmuir, Calif. – An evacuation warning for parts of Dunsmuir was requested by city officials after flood conditions in certain areas were deemed imminent.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the following areas should be prepared for flooding:

  • River Avenue
  • Parts of Butterfly Avenue
  • Clark Street
  • Gillis Street
  • South First Street to the Siskiyou County line
  • Shasta retreat area

Deputies said an evacuation center has been established at the Dunsmuir Catholic Parish Hall at 5605 Shasta Avenue.

For evacuation updates and/or flood status, call the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services at 530-841-2155.

