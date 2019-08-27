Sons of missing Phoenix man want closure

PHOENIX, Ore. — “He was always there for us all the time so we’re here for him, you know, so we’re going to keep trying and not give up… no matter what,” said Scott Gausen, son of Gary Gausen.
Scott and Tyler Gausen are desperate for answers after their father vanished from his Phoenix home on Saturday, August 3rd.
“We fear the worst, you know, but we also are hopeful that he’s around somewhere… and that somebody knows something,” said Tyler Gausen, son of Gary Gausen.
Gary Wayne Gausen lives at a local R.V. park next to the Bear Creek Greenway. They say the 66-year-old doesn’t use a car and his bike was left inside his trailer.
“We don’t know how far he could have walked if he could have walked somewhere,” said Scott Gausen.
Gausen’s disappearance is also puzzling to police who searched his trailer during a welfare check.
“Everything looked normal. There wasn’t anything out of place,” said Chief Derek Bowker, Phoenix Police Dept.
Chief Bowker says there hasn’t been any activity on Gausen’s bank accounts and none of his property has been moved or stolen.
“He has some medical issues where he needs medications so it’s very odd for him not to be in contact with his son,” he said.
Gausen’s cell phone did ping multiple times on North Phoenix Road across from Centennial Golf Club.
“Search and Rescue’s been out there several times with dogs and people,” said Chief Bowker.
After searching the area, police say they were unable to locate Gausen or his phone but are not giving up hope.
“Hopefully, we can find him safe. That’s best case scenario and that’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.
As for Gausen’s two sons, they say they’re trying to stay positive but with each passing day the pain doesn’t get any easier.
“We don’t know how to grieve or what to grieve or even if we should be grieving. We are just trying to move forward and trying to get some answers,” said Tyler Gausen.
Police say there are no new developments or reasons to suspect foul play. If you have any information about Gausen’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact police.
