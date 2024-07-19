SOPride kickoff fundraiser ‘Everybody’s Out’ happening Saturday in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – SOPride is holding a kickoff fundraiser event this weekend at Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.

The DJ and dance party is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and is for adults ages 18 and up.

There will be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, games, and a silent auction.

Tickets start at $20 for standard admission and range to $100 for golden supporters.

Tickets can be purchased at the SOPride website, and all ticket sales go to the SOPride Festival this October.

