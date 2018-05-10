Home
SOREDI business competition awards entrepreneurs start up funds

Ashland, Ore – It’s an event similar to Shark Tank. Local entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas, and it was up to the audience to choose the winner.

Five entrepreneurs delivered their pitches front of the crowd with ideas ranging from medical equipment to scented soaps.

SOREDI’s event organizer, Rick Hood says that it’s the goal of the organization to help local start ups through these events to provide whatever resources the entrepreneurs need.

“We find entrepreneurs here in Southern Oregon and we find out what their needs are. It could be mentors it could partners, it could be strategic introductions, but ultimately its capital – so money essentially to grow their business,” Hood said.

Barbara Hernandez was tonight’s winner. She created a bed wedge that can help those in medical beds. The audience voted her the favorite out of all of the presentations, and she was awarded $500 toward her business.

This is the third time SOREDIhas held the pitch-off contest, which is now a bi-annual event, but the organization has several events for Southern Oregon entrepreneurs year round. If you would like to get more involved soredi.org for more information.

Devin Gooden

Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.

She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.

When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.

