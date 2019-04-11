SOU adds degree program for “digital cinema”

ASHLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission gave final approval today for a new digital cinema degree program to begin this fall at Southern Oregon University.
The school said it will prepare students for careers in film and other forms of visual media.
The new major will build upon the success of the existing digital cinema concentration within SOU’s communication major.
The school says program’s centerpiece is a new, 12-credit Spring immersion called “The Crew Experience,” in which student filmmakers will spend an entire term learning on location, collaborating under the supervision of experienced professionals on the sets of significant film projects.