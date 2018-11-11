SOU and JPR celebrate opening of new facilities

ASHLAND, Ore.– Southern Oregon University unveiled renovations and expansions on Saturday of its Theatre Building as well as a new Jefferson Public Radio Broadcast Center.
The open house showcased the updates of what has been a 10-year project which added 60,000 square feet to the Theatre Building, providing a new space for Jefferson Public Radio and a variety of new items for the theatre such as a costume shop, control booths, acting studios, and a movement studio.
Community members were invited to take tours throughout the day while listening to music in JPR’s newest studio space. The station was also excited about what this new space will offer to the school and the public.
“Having a better studio facility to do our work and to provide the programming that our audience relies on us for as well,” said Paul Westhelle, executive director of JPR. “As integrating with students in several ways, in our news department, creating podcasts.”
The project cost about $12.75 million.
