SOU announces $12M partnership with Lithia Motors

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University made a big announcement Wednesday night, as it’s bringing in a multi-million dollar donation in the form of a philanthropic partnership.

Southern Oregon University President Dr. Rick Bailey announced Medford-based Lithia Motors has committed $12 million to the university.

The school said the partnership will create the “Lithia and Green-Cars Momentum Fund.”

It will reportedly “propel the university forward by investing in people and programs to implement the university’s and the company’s shared vision of sustainability and diversity.”

The fund will also become a catalyst to invite other companies and individuals to participate in making a significant difference in both social and environmental change.