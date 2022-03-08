SOU dropping mask requirements on March 19

ASHLAND, Ore. – As Oregon prepares to lift mask requirements, colleges and universities across the state are updating their own policies.

Southern Oregon University, for example, is shifting from a pandemic approach to an endemic approach.

The university said masks will no longer be required indoors at the end of SOU’s winter term on March 19.

“As you know, Southern Oregon University has been a role model in the way we have fought to keep each other safe and healthy despite the challenges of the pandemic,” President Rick Bailey said. “We recognize that COVID may not disappear anytime soon, but we feel we can safely return to largely normal operations by exercising caution and following the advice and recommendations of scientific and public health experts.”

Students and staff will still have to attest they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or that they’ve been granted a medical, religious, or other exemption. Guests and visitors will no longer be required to show proof of their vaccination status.

Bailey said the university’s policies are subject to change depending on evolving conditions.