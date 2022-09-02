SOU Golf gets set for inaugural season

Ethan McReynolds
September 1, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is getting into golf.

The Raiders now have a new golf program.

It was built with help from Head Coach and South Medford High School alum, Noah Horstman.

He’s welcomed ten golfers to campus who will represent SOU in its first golf season this fall.

The team includes six men and four women.

“It’s a dream come true to have a golf program at sou. I’m hoping that within three years, that’s my goal, that we win a national championship. I think this team this year has a great opportunity to go the distance, but we have to peak at the right time,” Horstman said.

Horstman also hopes to create a family culture within his program.

The Raiders head to Gleneden Beach for the Coastal Collegiate Classic on Sunday for the program’s first match.

