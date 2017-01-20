SOU head football coach Craig Howard passes away

Ashland, Ore. – The head coach of the Southern Oregon University football team has passed away, according to the university. Craig Howard was 64-year-old.
“Coach Howard was energized, passionate and as full of love as ever,” said SOU Director of Athletics Director Matt Sayre. “He was an amazing man. He was an inspiration to all those who knew him. He created a legacy with the lives he had such a positive impact on. He molded men of character, strength and honor and always placed that above winning football games. We will miss him dearly, but are thankful to have had him as our friend, mentor, coach and role model. We are all better people for having Coach Craig Howard in our lives.”
SOU said Howard was raised in Grants Pass and attended Linfield College. He started his collegiate coaching career as a defensive coordinator at Oregon Tech and Portland State. His first job as a head coach was in 1991 at Oregon Tech. Before returning to the Rogue Valley, he went 76-23 as a head high school coach in Florida from 2003 to 2010.
The university wrote Howard is survived his wife, Valerie; his daughters Amy and Emily; his sons Bo, Jordan and Ryan; and his grandchildren. “He is with God now,” said his wife, Valerie.