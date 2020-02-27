SOU honored with award for exceptional leadership

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is being honored with an award for “exceptional leadership.”
The university was selected from more than 30 nominations to receive the 2019-2020 John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership. The award is presented annually to a select board of educators that demonstrate “exceptional leadership and initiative,” SOU said.
“The Board of Trustees of Southern Oregon University is thrilled to be recognized for our accomplishments since 2015 when the board was created,” said Lyn Hennion, SOU Board Chair. “We share this award with all of the bright students at SOU who motivate our work and all of the dedicated employees at SOU, whose everyday efforts have contributed to this tremendous honor.”
According to SOU, in the past few years, their newly-created board of trustees has hired a new SOU president, revitalized community relationships, and navigated through numerous changes to the way SOU operates.
The SOU Board of Trustees will be honored by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges in Washington D.C. this coming April.