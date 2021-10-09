Home
SOU hosts weekend-long celebration for Indigenous People’s Day

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Indigenous People’s Day is this coming Monday.

Southern Oregon University is hosting a weekend-long celebration of events to highlight Native American and Indigenous cultures. It began with a virtual event Friday.

“Being able to acknowledge our ancestors and the things that they went through in a positive way feels absolutely fantastic,” said Kayla Dumore with SOU’s Native American Student Union.

Saturday, the Southern Oregon Education Service District will host an indigenous film festival at North Medford High School. Sunday, it’ll be at Grants Pass High School. On both days it’s from 1 to 3 pm.

Earlier this spring, Oregon became the 11th state to recognize the second Tuesday in October, as Indigenous People’s Day.

This coming Monday is the first official recognition of the holiday.

