SOU hosts weekend-long celebration for Indigenous People’s Day

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Indigenous People’s Day is this coming Monday.
Southern Oregon University is hosting a weekend-long celebration of events to highlight Native American and Indigenous cultures. It began with a virtual event Friday.
“Being able to acknowledge our ancestors and the things that they went through in a positive way feels absolutely fantastic,” said Kayla Dumore with SOU’s Native American Student Union.
Saturday, the Southern Oregon Education Service District will host an indigenous film festival at North Medford High School. Sunday, it’ll be at Grants Pass High School. On both days it’s from 1 to 3 pm.
Earlier this spring, Oregon became the 11th state to recognize the second Tuesday in October, as Indigenous People’s Day.
This coming Monday is the first official recognition of the holiday.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.