Home
Board votes to increase SOU tuition by 12%

Board votes to increase SOU tuition by 12%

Education Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Students attending Southern Oregon University in Ashland will likely face a tuition increase of 12%.

Following a long process, the Oregon University Board of Trustees made the final decision Friday to approve the raise for the 2017-2018 school year.

SOU president Linda Schott said a number of student aid programs would have been cut to cover the gap, and the university can’t afford to cut any staff positions.

There will also be a 5.8%  increase for cost of attendance, including room and board, and other fees.

The Oregon Board of Education must approve the increase before it is final.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics