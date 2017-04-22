Board votes to increase SOU tuition by 12%

ASHLAND, Ore. – Students attending Southern Oregon University in Ashland will likely face a tuition increase of 12%.
Following a long process, the Oregon University Board of Trustees made the final decision Friday to approve the raise for the 2017-2018 school year.
SOU president Linda Schott said a number of student aid programs would have been cut to cover the gap, and the university can’t afford to cut any staff positions.
There will also be a 5.8% increase for cost of attendance, including room and board, and other fees.
The Oregon Board of Education must approve the increase before it is final.