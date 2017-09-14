SOU makes ‘Top Public Schools’ list

ASHLAND, Ore. — US News and World report released their rankings for the top public schools in the west and one local university made the cut.
Our very own Southern Oregon University made the list for the top public schools.
The liberal arts university boasts a 21 to 1 student to faculty ratio. Their average class size is 26 and nearly half of their classes have less than 20 students.
The school offers over thirty majors and almost a hundred academic programs and even some special programs, like Shakespeare studies.
If you’d like to see the full rankings, visit usnews.com/best-colleges.