SOU named “age friendly university”

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University has been accepted for membership in the Age Friendly University Global Network.

This is a collection of more than 100 universities across the five continents that have committed to age diversity and intergenerational interactions on their campuses and in their communities.

The membership underlines SOU’s commitment to survey and mid-career and older students and welcoming the contribution of older employees.

Portland State University and Western Oregon University are the only other institutions to gain this membership.

