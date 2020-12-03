SOU opts out of Cascade Collegiate Conference schedule & some NAIA postseasons

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is dropping out of the upcoming Cascade Collegiate Conference schedule and NAIA postseason competition in basketball, cross country, and volleyball.
According to a December 3 announcement, the decision was made amid rising cases of COVID-19 locally and nationally.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff take top priority for us, and we also have a responsibility to do right by the local community that supports us,” SOU Director of Athletics Matt Sayre said. “In the light of the continued COVID-19 surge in our region we feel alignment with a conference and NAIA schedule is unrealistic and unsafe at this time. We will continue to look for opportunities to allow our volleyball and basketball student-athletes to compete when and where it is safe to do so. Our outstanding distance runners can maintain hope that a spring outdoor track season will remain viable.”
Raider basketball and volleyball programs will reportedly seek alternatives for competition later in the spring.
For now, SOU’s football, soccer, softball, and track and field seasons will go on as scheduled.