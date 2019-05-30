SOU Raiders take home national championship trophy

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Southern Oregon University women’s softball team is officially national champions tonight. The Raiders took on the Oklahoma City University stars in Springfield Missouri today.
Despite an early start time here on the west coast and an all-day rain delay, their avid support system in Ashland showed up as early as 6:30 to watch the raiders compete at the oaktree bar and grill.
“I’ve been here since 6:30 not all the time in the bar,” SOU fan, Jim Jefferies said. “I follow them in football, basketball, track and now softball I’ve had a great time watching our softball performance.”
Despite the lengthy, delay due to storms in the midwest, the raiders managed to keep a large gap between them and Oklahoma City ending the game with a final score of 8 to 3.
