Home
SOU Raiders take home national championship trophy

SOU Raiders take home national championship trophy

News Sports

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Southern Oregon University women’s softball team is officially national champions tonight. The Raiders took on the Oklahoma City University stars in Springfield Missouri today.

Despite an early start time here on the west coast and an all-day rain delay, their avid support system in Ashland showed up as early as 6:30 to watch the raiders compete at the oaktree bar and grill.

“I’ve been here since 6:30 not all the time in the bar,” SOU fan, Jim Jefferies said. “I follow them in football, basketball, track and now softball I’ve had a great time watching our softball performance.”

Despite the lengthy, delay due to storms in the midwest, the raiders managed to keep a large gap between them and Oklahoma City ending the game with a final score of 8 to 3.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »