SOU reaches contract agreement with union

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University and its faculty union reached an agreement on a new four-year contract.

After negotiations stalled last month, the union declared an “impasse,” kicking off a 30-day “cooling-off period” after or during which both the union and university submitted their final offers.

On April 11, SOU said an agreed-upon contract was ratified late last week.

“We all share a deep commitment to our students,” said Susan Walsh, SOU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This agreement allows us to move forward together in service to our students and the community.”

SOU said the agreement includes pay raises of 1% for the remainder of this year and 2.5% pay increases starting next academic year, and then 2% for each of the two following years. The university will continue to pay 95% to 97% of faculty members’ medical, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits.