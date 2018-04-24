SOU student passes away in dorm

Ashland, Ore.- A Southern Oregon University student passed away over the weekend in one of the dorms.
The university says the student was discovered after his family became concerned and asked security to check on him.
Students and staff have been notified of the death.
Freshman, Natalie Lopez-Contreraz says although she didn’t know the student, she was shocked to hear it happened on campus.
“It’s my first year and something like this happened, like I said, I’m speechless, like it was shocking that this happened in a place I am comfortable,” she said.
It’s unclear how the student died. However, counseling is available through SOU.
“This could help us come closer and support each other in hard times,” said Lopez-Contreraz.
A gathering is planned this week to help support those who knew him.