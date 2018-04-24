Home
SOU student passes away in dorm

SOU student passes away in dorm

Education Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Ashland, Ore.- A Southern Oregon University student passed away over the weekend in one of the dorms.

The university says the student was discovered after his family became concerned and asked security to check on him.

Students and staff have been notified of the death.

Freshman, Natalie Lopez-Contreraz says although she didn’t know the student, she was shocked to hear it happened on campus.

“It’s my first year and something like this happened, like I said, I’m speechless, like it was shocking that this happened in a place I am comfortable,” she said.

It’s unclear how the student died. However, counseling is available through SOU.

“This could help us come closer and support each other in hard times,” said Lopez-Contreraz.

A gathering is planned this week to help support those who knew him.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics