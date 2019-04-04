SOU students design posters to fight human trafficking

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University students and a non-profit are teaming up to battle sex trafficking.
Next month, the organization “Ride my Road” is hosting its second annual charity bike ride. It recently partnered with graphic arts students at Southern Oregon University to help create the event’s flyer.
The public then got to vote on which poster they liked best. Now, the votes are in. The winning flyer and fan favorite was created by Ezra Farner.
The freshmen Emerging Media and Digital Arts major says he feels really lucky and honored to be able to create something for such an important cause that can help other people.
Farner is putting the finishing touches on the poster before it will go to press.