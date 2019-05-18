SOU students show off work at Emerging Media Convention

ASHLAND, Ore. — Some Southern Oregon University students showcased their talents at the 6th annual emerging media convention in Ashland on Friday.
Emerging media encompasses a wide range of things including photography, virtual reality, and graphic design, among others.
Students showed off their work from the school year to fellow students, faculty and potential employers.
“The main focus here is, for a lot of these people who say didn’t really have a home in digital cinema major or an art major, there wasn’t a lot of room for them in those individual programs,” Project director, Caz Crozier, said. “That’s how the EMDA (emerging media digital arts) program sprang about.”
The convention invites local artists, businesses, and alumni to the event to check out students work.
Crozier says the idea is to flip the script on typical internship fairs, allowing employers to browse students work, instead of the other way around.
The convention is a two-day event, ending on Saturday, May 18th at 3 P.M.
