SOU tuition to increase next academic year

Ashland, Ore. — Southern Oregon University tuition for in state undergrads will increase by 4.22% starting next academic year.
According to the university, the increase is due to certain expenses that aren’t controlled at a local level, but rather statewide.
Those include retirement benefits, health insurance premiums and employment contracts.
Without a source of funding from the state, the university has to rely on tuition.
But many students say they’re concerned about the increase.
“I don’t think it’ll affect me personally too much, but I know it affects a lot of my friends who are struggling more to pay for school, so I feel almost more bad for them that it comes all of the sudden,” SOU Freshman Julia Delucchi said.
About 70% of funding for Southern Oregon University comes from tuition, and the rest from the state.
A spokesperson for SOU says state funding has decreased nationwide putting more of a burden on students.
However, despite the increase, Southern Oregon’s tuition will remain the second lowest among the seven public universities in Oregon.