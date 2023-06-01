SOU wins softball national championship with 11-0 win over Oregon Tech

This one was all SOU from the very first pitch.
The Raiders scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.
After scoring their first run on a fielder’s choice, SOU’s Ashton Cathey stepped up and cleared the bases with a home run to put the Raiders up 4-0 before the Lady Owls even stepped to the plate!
Kami Klapp scored the fifth run of the inning on a throwing error.
Later on in the fifth inning, up 5-0, SOU’s Deja Acosta stepped up with the bases loaded to drive in a run.
And with the bases still loaded, Riley Donovan brought everybody home with an opposite field grand slam to put the Raiders up 11-0, and that would be all they needed to force the mercy rule.
Again, Raiders ace Cayla Williams threw five shutout innings to seal the victory in Columbus.
