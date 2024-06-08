SOU’s Matt Sayre named Athletic Director of the Year

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is making headlines as its athletic director wins a prestigious award for the third time in his 14 year career with the Raiders.

The conference named Matt Sayre as the 2023-2024 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Athletic Director of the Year.

According to the university, SOU’s seven best finishes in NAIA Directors’ Cup history have happened in the last 10 years under Sayre’s leadership.

“Congratulations to Matt Sayre on this recognition by his peers regarding his outstanding work this past year,” stated CCC commissioner Robert Cashell. “Matt is held in high esteem among his colleagues in the conference and nationally.”

In the 2023-2024 season all of SOU’s varsity sport teams ended the year with winning records. And apart from individual athletes in track/men’s cross country, seven teams advanced to the NAIA National Championships.

The university says Sayre jump-started a fundraising campaign for a new softball complex, which help land $1 million in funding as well as overseeing $750,000 raised in scholarship money over the course of the year.

“All of us at Southern Oregon University are super proud of Matt Sayre for his sterling record of excellence, commitment to holistic student success, and inspirational leadership. His team has been the architects of a dynamic culture of success, which has proven to be a role model for others, demonstrating what a great athletic program can do to lift up every other aspect of a university,” stated SOU President Rick Bailey. “All of us share our gratitude with the CCC for helping to bestow on Matt this very well-deserved award.”

In addition to Sayre’s award, SOU coaches in Women’s Basketball, Men’s Soccer, and Beach Volleyball earned Coach of the Year honors in the 2023-2024 Cascade Collegiate Conference. And as NBC5 News reported back in April, Jessica Pistole, head softball coach, was named the NAIA Champion of Character Coach of the Year.

Sayre will next be moved onto the NAIA National Athletic Director of the Year ballot.

