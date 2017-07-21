South Carolina mom facing charges after baby’s hot car death

Sumter County , S.C. (WIS/NBCNC) – A South Carolina judge denied bond for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.
24-year-old Latisha Rembert appeared before a bond court judge Friday after she was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse and neglect
An autopsy confirmed her son died of hyperthermia.
Rembert will now remain in jail until a September first hearing at the Sumter County Third Circuit Judicial Center.
It happened on Wednesday when Sumter police said they were called to Swan Lake Iris Gardens around 3:15 p.m. to an unresponsive child.
The child was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.
Rembert is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.