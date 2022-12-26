South Korea shoots at North Korean drones

PAJU, South Korea (NBC) – South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled its jets and attack helicopters Monday when five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea.

South Korea calls the border intrusion a clear act of provocation.

One South Korean attack plane crashed shortly after takeoff, but its pilots ejected safely.

It’s unclear if any of North Korea’s drones were shot down.

In response, South Korea sent surveillance aircraft into the North to photograph its military installations.

South Korea’s Transport Ministry said flights departing from Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended for about an hour due to a request from the military.