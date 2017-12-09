South Medford H.S. students cook holiday meals for seasonal workers

Medford, Ore.– Student leaders at South Medford High School are serving up a holiday meal as part of a 20-year tradition.
The students have been working shifts since six this morning to provide the meal for members of the Northwest Seasonal Workers Association. The full feast includes 10 turkeys and more than 100 pounds of mashed potatoes.
It’s the second year that students have cooked everything from scratch after a student made it her senior project last year to prepare everything in the culinary room of the high school.
Other students wanted to continue to uphold the project and service the community.
“To be able to work with these people and be able to serve my community in the way that I can and get to feed people, its really satisfying to me,” said Jerrihaun Robinson, the sophomore vice-president of the Student Leadership Program. “It’s really fulfilling and I hope to be able to do it in the future.”
The students expect to feed at least 150 people tonight. Food that’s leftover will be donated to local charities.