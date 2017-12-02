South Medford heads to state championships

MEDFORD, Ore. – South Medford High School says it still has plenty of tickets for Saturday’s Oregon 6A State Championship Game. The football team is taking on Clackamas for the title. This is the first time the Panthers have played for a state title in football.
The game is being played Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Tim Rupp is the school’s athletic director. He said, “The more kids we can get there the better… the more people from Medford there the better!” said Tim Rupp, the school’s athletic director. “Reser Stadium holds 43,000 people so there are plenty of tickets available.”
Students who want to cheer on their Panthers will be driven up via bus Saturday. If you’d like to go as well, you can buy tickets at the school or at the door.
If you’re not able to travel and catch the game in-person, you can watch a live video stream HERE or stream audio only HERE.