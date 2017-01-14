South Medford High honors former coach

Medford, Ore. — Former South Medford High School Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Dennis Murphy was honored at tonight’s basketball game.
Murphy retired last year after 28 years as head basketball coach at South Medford.
The school honored Murphy with a plaque outlining his legacy and named the basketball court after him.
It’s an honor that Coach Murphy says wouldn’t be for all the support he’s had through the years.
“I’m very very humbled and very very honored. This is nothing that everyone — anyone ever dreams of I don’t think.”
Tonight’s South Medford – Sheldon game was the first played on Dennis Murphy Court.
Coach Murphy left South Medford with the highest winning percentage for any basketball coach in the state of Oregon.