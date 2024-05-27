South Medford High School students award $5K in OCF Community 101 grants

MEDFORD, Ore. – South Medford High School students are learning how to give back.

The school’s key club worked with the Oregon Community Foundation’s Community 101 Program. The program gives students the opportunity to learn about their communities through grantmaking.

Here’s how this Community 101 grant worked: Patsy Smullin donated funds for this program, then the students interviewed a number of non-profits to see who they wanted to reward the grants to.

The students ended up giving $3,000 to Dogs for Better Lives and $2,000 to Hope Equestrian.

