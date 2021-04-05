South Medford sophomore heading to nationals for speech and debate

MEDFORD, Ore. — A South Medford High School sophomore is heading to a national tournament in a couple months.
Sam Thompson will compete in the national speech and debate tournament June 13th through 19th.
It is being held online this year.
He placed first in program oral interpretation at the national qualifier last month.
Sam is also an alternate in the finals of congressional debate.
