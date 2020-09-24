South Obenchain Fire 85% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that threatened the communities of Shady Cove, Eagle Point, and Butte Falls is 85% contained.
The South Obenchain Fire started on September 8 five miles east of Eagle Point. It quickly grew to over 20,000 acres the day after it started.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in the area around the fire. The entire city of Butte Falls was evacuated until September 18 after the growth of the fire slowed significantly.
By September 24, the South Obenchain Fire covered 32,671 acres and was 85% contained.
Crews continue to mop up hot spots and reinforce containment lines around the fire as favorable weather conditions move into the Rogue Valley.
For the current evacuation levels in Jackson County, visit https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415