South Obenchain Fire threatens Butte Falls, Shady Cove

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The South Obenchain Fire is pushing toward the communities of Butte Falls and still threatens Shady Cove.
The Bureau of Land Management said the fire started on the afternoon of September 8 about five miles east of Eagle Point. Since then, it’s grown to an estimated 23,150 acres. At the time this article was published, it was 0% contained.
Firefighters said the South Obenchain Fire was “very active” Thursday, making a “major push” toward the community of Butte Falls. The fire reportedly reached Star Lake Reservoir just above Salt Creek Road.
All homes and businesses in the Butte Falls and Shady Cove area are under a Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice.
On Friday, firefighters will continue to hold fire lines and create new ones. They expect the fire to move northwest with high rates of spread in some areas.
Firefighters aid there’s a dozer line established in the Worthington Road area on the south side of the fire. On the west and northwest perimeters, the fire is backing down off of Highway 62. The firefighting efforts will focus on protecting local communities.
11 hand crews, 9 helicopters, 31 engines, 11 dozers, and 15 water tenders are engaged in the fight against the South Obenchain Fire.
An updated evacuation map can be found here: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415
There is a shelter location for evacuees at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.