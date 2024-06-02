South Stage Road near Highway 99 construction to impact drivers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Road construction near the intersection of South Stage Road and Highway 99 could impact drivers starting Tuesday.

According to Jackson County, crews will be repairing damaged asphalt on South State Road. The majority of work will be done between Highway 99 and the railroad crossing.

The signals will be turned off and lanes will be narrowed down to one in each direction. Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes.

“This project is important to keep our pavement in good condition,” said Director of Jackson County Roads, Steve Lambert. “Avoid the area if possible while we are there to save time for you as well as us. We’ll be out of there as quickly as possible.”

Lambert says work is expected to be wrapped up by Wednesday at the latest, dependent on weather.

During this time, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Crews will be back in the same area in late June to chip seal the roadway.

