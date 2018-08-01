South Umpqua complex prompts evacuations

PROSPECT, Ore. — Level three evacuations are still in place tonight after the Miles fire, part of the South Umpqua complex, moved closer to Miller Mountain.
The increase in fire behavior was brought on by winds that picked up over night as well as low humidity levels.
The Jackson County Sheriffs office sent out level three evacuation notices to people living on Elk Creek Road, Sugar Pine Road and Dodes Creek Road.
“The Miles fire had some pretty active behavior on it yesterday and that resulted in a push going to the southeast and into the Elk Creek drainage,” Jodie Barram, N.W. Incident Management Team, said. “That’s where the evacuation notices for the Elk Creek area were.”
The south Umpqua complex has spread more than 16,000 acres and is 16 percent contained.