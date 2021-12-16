Southbound I-5 closed at Ashland exit, northbound closed near Redding

ASHLAND, Ore. – A winter storm prompted the closure of parts of Interstate 5 Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said at about 4:30 p.m., southbound I-5 was closed at the south Ashland exit due to blizzard conditions, heavy snow, and multiple disabled vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Caltrans closed northbound I-5 near Redding for the same reasons.

ODOT said there is no estimated time of reopening.

“California-bound traffic should delay travel and seek overnight services in communities on the I-5 corridor in Oregon,” ODOT said.

Travelers can keep updated by visiting TripCheck in Oregon or QuickMap in California.