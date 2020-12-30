Southern California hospitals see surge in patients

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KNBC/NBC) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in California hospitals are running low on space.
Hospital officials are pleading with the public to follow coronavirus precautions as staff and space dwindle to low levels.
L.A. County reported its highest ever single-day total of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday with 227.
Riverside Community Hospital is converting old cafeterias and conference rooms into alternative care spaces.
The State National Guard has deployed members of its medical corp to help in hospital emergency rooms.